Green chili prices surge past Tk 200 per kg
The price of green chilies has climbed sharply over the past month, with retail prices now exceeding Tk 200 per kilogram.
In some markets in the capital, the staple spice is selling for as much as Tk 280 per kilogram.
A visit to Dhaka's Krishi Market and Town Hall Market on Tuesday found green chilies being sold at these elevated prices. Prices were also high at the Ashkona Hajj Camp Market in Uttara.
About a month ago, good-quality green chilies were available for Tk 100 to Tk 120 per kilogram. The latest spike has been driven mainly by continuous rainfall.
Around a week and a half ago, prolonged rain and flooding disrupted vegetable supplies across the country, pushing up the prices of green chilies along with other vegetables.
Heavy rain and flooding have left vegetable fields submerged in many areas, damaging crops and preventing supplies from recovering.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast another five consecutive days of rainfall across the country, raising concerns that prices could remain high.
Traders said the prices of almost all vegetables have increased to varying degrees, with green chilies recording one of the steepest rises. Prices also vary by market.
At Mohammadpur Krishi Market, green chilies were selling for Tk 200 to Tk 220 per kilogram on Tuesday. At Town Hall Market, prices ranged from Tk 250 to Tk 280. In Karwan Bazar, prices were slightly lower, with good-quality chilies selling for around Tk 200 per kilogram, while lower-grade varieties were available for about Tk 160.
Zakir Hossain, who bought vegetables at Ashkona Hajj Camp Market on Monday night, said he paid Tk 60 for 250 grams of green chilies—equivalent to Tk 240 per kilogram.
"Because of the rain, the price of green chilies seems to be increasing every day," he told Prothom Alo.
"A week ago, I bought 250 grams for Tk 40. Today, I had to pay Tk 60."
Onion prices also rise
Onion prices have also increased by Tk 5 per kilogram. Depending on the variety, onions were selling for Tk 45 to Tk 50 per kilogram on Tuesday, compared with Tk 35 to Tk 40 a week earlier.
Al-Nahian, a vegetable vendor at Mohammadpur Town Hall Market, said fewer green chilies are reaching wholesale markets because of the rain, while consumer demand remains strong.
"That's why prices have gone up," he said. "It's not just green chilies—almost all vegetables have become more expensive. Right now, only three or four types of vegetables are available for less than Tk 100 per kilogram."