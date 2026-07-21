Green chili prices surge past Tk 200 per kg

The price of green chilies has climbed sharply over the past month, with retail prices now exceeding Tk 200 per kilogram.

In some markets in the capital, the staple spice is selling for as much as Tk 280 per kilogram.

A visit to Dhaka's Krishi Market and Town Hall Market on Tuesday found green chilies being sold at these elevated prices. Prices were also high at the Ashkona Hajj Camp Market in Uttara.

About a month ago, good-quality green chilies were available for Tk 100 to Tk 120 per kilogram. The latest spike has been driven mainly by continuous rainfall.

Around a week and a half ago, prolonged rain and flooding disrupted vegetable supplies across the country, pushing up the prices of green chilies along with other vegetables.

Heavy rain and flooding have left vegetable fields submerged in many areas, damaging crops and preventing supplies from recovering.