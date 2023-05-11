GDP, per capita income fall in provisional estimate

Both the country's GDP growth and the per capita income have decreased in provisional estimate of 2022-23 fiscal.
The GDP growth reduced to 6.03 per cent and per capita income USD 2,800.
State minister for planning Shamsul Alam briefed this to the media following a meeting with the National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday.
He said the per capita income has declined due to the hike in US dollar price.
However, a responsible source told Prothom Alo that the per capita income has stood at USD 2,763 in provisional estimate of the current fiscal.
According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the growth of GDP was recorded at 7.1 per cent in 2021-22 fiscal with per capita income at USD 2,793, which was USD 2,824 in the provisional estimate.