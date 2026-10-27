Bangladesh’s clean energy agenda draws Australian companies seeking local partners

A delegation representing eight Australian clean energy companies visited Bangladesh from 25 to 27 October to explore commercial partnerships with Bangladeshi businesses and support the country’s energy transition. Cleaner, more reliable energy will power the next generation of Bangladeshi industry, and open new opportunities for local and Australian businesses to grow together, says a press release.

Led by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) as part of the Australian Government’s Accessing New Markets Initiative, the delegation brought together a diverse mix of Australian exporters offering utility-scale battery energy storage systems, residential and commercial solar PV solutions, specialised electrical engineering and IT infrastructure, carbon project development, and electric vehicle charging networks to accelerate Bangladesh’s shift to a cleaner, electrified future.