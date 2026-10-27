Bangladesh’s clean energy agenda draws Australian companies seeking local partners
A delegation representing eight Australian clean energy companies visited Bangladesh from 25 to 27 October to explore commercial partnerships with Bangladeshi businesses and support the country’s energy transition. Cleaner, more reliable energy will power the next generation of Bangladeshi industry, and open new opportunities for local and Australian businesses to grow together, says a press release.
Led by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) as part of the Australian Government’s Accessing New Markets Initiative, the delegation brought together a diverse mix of Australian exporters offering utility-scale battery energy storage systems, residential and commercial solar PV solutions, specialised electrical engineering and IT infrastructure, carbon project development, and electric vehicle charging networks to accelerate Bangladesh’s shift to a cleaner, electrified future.
The Bangladesh Sustainable and Renewable Energy Association hosted a networking event at the Australian High Commission, connecting the delegation with local businesses. At the event, High Commissioner Susan Ryle and Jodi McKay, Austrade’s Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner for South Asia, launched the “Unlocking Bangladesh-Australia Renewable Energy Partnership Potential” scoping study, covering policy settings, distribution trends and high-value investment opportunities.
To better understand Bangladesh’s clean energy ecosystem, the delegation also attended government meetings, an Australia-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry seminar, and Renewable Energy Fest 2026 at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.
Australian Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh Clinton Pobke, speaking on the issue, said, “As Bangladesh builds what comes next for its economy, Australia is backing its drive to diversify and innovate. This delegation is about turning clean energy’s potential into commercial partnerships that strengthen Bangladesh’s energy security, support new industries as they emerge, and grow trade for both countries.”
Meanwhile, Murray Spence, Trade and Investment Commissioner, Australian Trade and Investment Commission, has said, "Bangladesh and Australia share complementary strengths in the clean energy transition. The delegation’s visit to Bangladesh reflects Australian businesses’ strong interest in partnering with Bangladeshi industry to bring technology and expertise that can help accelerate the development of reliable renewable energy networks, supporting greater energy self-sufficiency and security for local consumers."