Honda brings new motorbike for Bangladeshi customers at Tk 90,000

Dream-110 would cost Tk 89,900 while the price of a motorbike of similar features was around Tk 150,000 in 2016.

There would be three colors of the motorbike--red, black and blue.

Company officials said the Research & Development (R&D) department of the company surveyed Bangladeshi bike users. They prepared the bike as per the opinion of the customers.

Managing director and CEO Of Bangladesh Honda Limited Himilhiko Katsuki said Honda will contribute to society by manufacturing the best product at a lower price.