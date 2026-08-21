Colocity hosts Dhaka event on secure enterprise email solutions

The discussions centred on Zimbra, an enterprise email and collaboration platform, and its role in building modern communication infrastructure for organisations. Speakers also discussed email security, data protection, data sovereignty, scalability, business continuity and the migration of legacy email systems.

According to participants, email has become a critical component of enterprise IT infrastructure as organisations increasingly depend on digital communication and collaboration. At the same time, email remains a major target for cyberattacks, making stronger security measures essential.

The event covered a range of issues, including Zimbra deployment and management, enterprise messaging infrastructure, secure email delivery, data protection, local hosting, large-scale storage, scalability, business continuity, migration from legacy systems and managed technical support.

Colocity Limited is a Zimbra Business Service Provider (BSP) in Bangladesh and has been working with the platform for several years, providing email infrastructure, hosting, deployment, migration and technical support services.