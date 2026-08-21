Colocity hosts Dhaka event on secure enterprise email solutions
Colocity Limited, one of Bangladesh’s leading data centre and ICT service providers, hosted a special event in Dhaka on 20 August 20 focusing on secure enterprise email infrastructure, collaboration and emerging cybersecurity challenges.
Titled “Secure Email Solution — Powered by Zimbra,” the event was held at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, bringing together technology professionals, enterprise IT specialists, business decision-makers and representatives from organisations seeking secure and reliable email infrastructure.
The discussions centred on Zimbra, an enterprise email and collaboration platform, and its role in building modern communication infrastructure for organisations. Speakers also discussed email security, data protection, data sovereignty, scalability, business continuity and the migration of legacy email systems.
According to participants, email has become a critical component of enterprise IT infrastructure as organisations increasingly depend on digital communication and collaboration. At the same time, email remains a major target for cyberattacks, making stronger security measures essential.
The event covered a range of issues, including Zimbra deployment and management, enterprise messaging infrastructure, secure email delivery, data protection, local hosting, large-scale storage, scalability, business continuity, migration from legacy systems and managed technical support.
Colocity Limited is a Zimbra Business Service Provider (BSP) in Bangladesh and has been working with the platform for several years, providing email infrastructure, hosting, deployment, migration and technical support services.
Building a secure messaging ecosystem
A key theme of the event was the need for organisations to build an integrated and secure messaging ecosystem rather than relying solely on an email platform.
The discussions highlighted the importance of combining enterprise messaging with security gateways, secure email delivery, data protection and managed support to create a more resilient communication environment.
Mohammad Al Fuad, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of Colocity Limited, said email has become both an essential business tool and a major cybersecurity target.
“Email is now one of the most critical components of an organisation’s IT infrastructure. At the same time, it is one of the major targets of cyberattacks,” he said.
“Through this event, we wanted to demonstrate that a strong messaging platform needs to be supported by an equally strong layer of security. By bringing together Zimbra and Barracuda Networks, we are combining two important components of a secure and reliable enterprise email environment.”
Representatives from financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing, education, healthcare, government-related organisations and technology companies attended the event.
The programme included presentations, technical discussions and interactive sessions, allowing participants to exchange views on the changing requirements of enterprise messaging as well as their own experiences and challenges.
Al Fuad said enterprise email should no longer be viewed simply as a communication tool.
“Enterprise email is not merely a means of communication. It is an important part of an organisation’s digital infrastructure,” he said. “Through this event, we wanted to bring together professionals from different industries and raise awareness about secure, scalable and professional messaging solutions. Our goal is to help organisations in Bangladesh build stronger communication infrastructure.”
Zimbra Desktop gets special attention
Zimbra Desktop was another key topic at the event.
For years, enterprise users have relied on third-party applications such as Microsoft Outlook, Thunderbird and other email clients to manage corporate email. This creates an additional layer of dependency between the messaging platform and the user’s desktop application.
Zimbra Desktop is designed to provide a dedicated desktop experience for Zimbra users, reducing dependence on third-party email applications.
The discussion highlighted how such an approach can offer organisations greater control over the user experience while creating a more closely integrated messaging environment.
Growing concern over domain fraud
The event also addressed the growing risks associated with domain fraud, email impersonation and spoofing.
Attackers increasingly use fake or lookalike domains and trusted identities to make fraudulent messages appear as if they have been sent by an organisation itself or by a familiar business partner. Such attacks can make it difficult for recipients to distinguish legitimate communication from malicious messages.
Speakers noted that protecting an organisation’s email system is therefore no longer limited to blocking spam and malware. Protecting the organisation’s digital identity and domain reputation has also become an important part of email security.
Against this backdrop, Colocity highlighted the role of Barracuda Networks’ email security solutions as an additional layer of protection against domain impersonation, spoofing, phishing and other forms of email fraud.
“Our responsibility is not limited to providing an email platform,” Al Fuad said. “Zimbra serves as our messaging platform, while Barracuda Networks provides an additional layer of security. Together, they can create a more comprehensive and secure messaging environment for organisations. This approach helps protect not only the mailbox, but also the organisation’s digital identity.”
The event presented Zimbra, user experience, Zimbra Desktop, email security, Barracuda and domain fraud protection as interconnected components of a modern enterprise messaging ecosystem.
About Colocity Limited
Colocity Limited is a Bangladesh-based data centre and ICT service provider offering a range of technology solutions, including data centre and colocation services, cloud, connectivity, enterprise messaging and cybersecurity.
The company has been providing Zimbra-based messaging solutions and related services in Bangladesh for several years, helping organisations modernise their email and collaboration infrastructure.