How much the oil price to go down

The finance ministry decided to reduce the amount of Value Added Tax (VAT) from 15 per cent to 5 per cent in importing soybean and palm oils.

Over the decision, National Board of Revenue (NBR) will issue a gazette soon, confirmed the finance ministry on Tuesday.

Businessmen said if the portion of VAT is brought down to 5 per cent, the price of edible oil will decrease around Tk 12 per kg. However, it completely depends on the amount of expenditure for the import.