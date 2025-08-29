Expatriates sent USD 2.08b in remittances in 27 days of August

Bangladesh received USD 2.08 billion in remittances in the first 27 days of August.

In the same period of the previous year, the expatriates sent USD 1.97 billion. It means inward remittance flow grew by 5.9 per cent in comparison with the first 27 days of August 2024.

The expatriates have sent USD 4.56 billion remittance so far (July to 27 August, 2025) in the current fiscal year 2025-26.