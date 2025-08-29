Expatriates sent USD 2.08b in remittances in 27 days of August
Bangladesh received USD 2.08 billion in remittances in the first 27 days of August.
In the same period of the previous year, the expatriates sent USD 1.97 billion. It means inward remittance flow grew by 5.9 per cent in comparison with the first 27 days of August 2024.
The expatriates have sent USD 4.56 billion remittance so far (July to 27 August, 2025) in the current fiscal year 2025-26.
In the previous fiscal year, expatriates sent USD 3.88 billion in remittance during the same period. Accordingly, remittances have grown by 17.5 per cent in the current fiscal year so far.
The gross foreign exchange reserves of Bangladesh rose to USD 31 billion, while it was USD 26 billion plus according to IMF standard BPM6.
The expatriates sent a record USD 2.48 billion remittance in July (the first month) of the fiscal year 2025-26.
In the FY 2024-25 fiscal year also saw a record-breaking remittance inflow, with a total of USD 30.33 billion.
This represents a 27 per cent increase from the USD 23.74 billion received in the FY 2023-24, setting a new all-time high for a single fiscal year.