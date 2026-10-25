Six shipments of LNG being purchased from Singapore and Qatar

The proposal was approved at a meeting of the cabinet committee on government purchase held yesterday, Saturday. The Ministry of Finance announced the decision in a press release today, Sunday.

According to the press release, LNG will be purchased from BP Singapore at a price of $0.17 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) below the JKM index.

Meanwhile, a proposal to purchase an additional LNG cargo from Qatar Energy Trading LLC under a long-term contract has been approved. In this case, the price has been set at $0.10 per MMBtu below the JKM index.