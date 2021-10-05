IDLC VC Fund brings international investors to Bangladesh startups

IDLC Venture Capital Fund I invests its Tk 450 million fund corpus to help grow early-stage technology companies in Bangladesh and provide disproportionate returns to its investors.

Registered under the Bangladesh Security and Exchange Commission’s Alternative Investment Rules 2015, the fund is the country’s most active local venture capital fund.

Last week, IDLC VC Fund I co-led an investment with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in Truck Lagbe, a trucking technology platform in Bangladesh, says a press release.

IDLC VC also facilitated an additional investment from one of its foreign investors, Millville Opportunities, in the round.