IFC to provide $30m loan to BRAC Bank to support Covid-hit industries

Industries hit hard due to the onslaught of the pandemic are all set to benefit from USD 30 million World Bank loan to Bangladesh's BRAC Bank, reports UNB.

The loan from the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, will help both the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as large corporations in Bangladesh stay afloat amid the Covid-induced economic slowdown.

The investment will help to keep businesses open and preserve jobs, which is critical to sustaining the Bangladeshi economy, according to a release.

The package is, in fact, part of IFC's USD 8 billion global Covid-19 fast-track financing facility to support companies during the ongoing public health crisis.

This new investment comes under the Working Capital Solutions (WCS) programme of the Covid-19 response envelope, which is providing USD 2 billion globally to emerging-market banks, enabling them to support struggling firms.

