Indian traders suspend trade through Benapole

Deputy director of Benapole Port, Mamun Tarafdar said Indian traders complained that BSF members of Jayantipur camp several times harassed some truck drivers.
The traders, afterward, decided not to export any goods through the port until the end of such harassment, Mamum said.
Everyday around 400 to 500 trucks--mostly carrying industrial raw materials-- enter Benapole from India, said the port official.
Deputy commissioner of Benapole Customs House Mostafizur Rahman said the trading will resume after the problems on Indian side are solved.