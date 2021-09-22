It seems Evaly unable to refund customers’ money: Minister

He came up with this disclosure while briefing the newsmen following a meeting with finance, law and home ministers at the secretariat.
The meeting has decided to formulate a digital e-commerce law to regulate the e-commerce industry. All who want to run e-commerce business in the country will have to be registered, the minister added.
Tipu Munshi said, “It seems that Evaly will not able to reimburse the customers’ money. Because either they have withdrawn their money [investment] or they spent hefty amount for advertisement.”
“They have sponsored in different platforms including sports. So, it seems that they are penniless now. And there is no option to recover money from them.”
The commerce minister said the government is taking steps over e-commerce. However, the awareness among people is also necessary.
People will have to think that how a product of Tk one will be delivered by half of its price, Tipu Munshi added.