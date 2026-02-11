Thailand to host 2nd Asia Sourcing Show 2026, Global Sourcing Summit in June

Thailand will host the 2nd Asia Sourcing Show 2026 and the Global Sourcing Summit 2026 from 3 to 5 June at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center in Bangkok, organisers announced at a press conference today.

The announcement was made at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok, where CEMS-Global USA officially unveiled plans for the textiles and apparel-focused exhibition and summit. The organisers said the events aim to strengthen Thailand’s position as a global hub for textile and apparel sourcing and to help reshape global supply chains through enhanced regional and international collaboration.

The press conference was attended by media representatives, stakeholders from Thailand’s textile and apparel industry, and international participants.