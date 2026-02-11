Thailand to host 2nd Asia Sourcing Show 2026, Global Sourcing Summit in June
Thailand will host the 2nd Asia Sourcing Show 2026 and the Global Sourcing Summit 2026 from 3 to 5 June at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center in Bangkok, organisers announced at a press conference today.
The announcement was made at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok, where CEMS-Global USA officially unveiled plans for the textiles and apparel-focused exhibition and summit. The organisers said the events aim to strengthen Thailand’s position as a global hub for textile and apparel sourcing and to help reshape global supply chains through enhanced regional and international collaboration.
The press conference was attended by media representatives, stakeholders from Thailand’s textile and apparel industry, and international participants.
Among those present at the head table were Suthee Kositwongsakul, secretary general of the National Federation of Thai Textile Industries; Dr Chanchai Sirikasemlert, executive director of the Thailand Textile Institute; Jumnong Nawasmittawong, Thailand chief of the ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries; Duangdej Yuaikwarmdee, director of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau; and S S Sarwar, group CEO of CEMS-Global USA and Asia-Pacific.
The International Apparel Federation and the ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries have joined the initiative as strategic partners. Supporting organisations include the National Federation of Thai Textile Industries, the Thailand Textile Institute, and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau.
According to the organisers, the broad-based partnership reflects strong multi-stakeholder support for establishing Thailand as a leading global platform for textile and apparel sourcing.