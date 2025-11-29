Arrest those who looted, keep the factories running: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said his party always prioritised the economy and it placed the greatest emphasis on the economy whenever it came to power.

He said this today, Saturday, at the Fourth Bangladesh Economic Conference 2025, held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital. The conference was organised by the daily Bonik Barta.

The BNP Secretary General said, “Personally, I believe that in Bangladesh we need to change the way we think about businessmen… Over the past 15 years, those who have looted, stolen, robbed banks, and siphoned off wealth—catch them, punish them. They have industries and factories where thousands of people work. But these have been shut down, making 1.4 million people unemployed. Where will these people go? Why are we creating this unemployment? I think we need to rethink this matter. We need to see how we can reopen these factories, how we can revitalise these institutions to create employment for these people.”