ICMAB elects new president
The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) has elected its new office bearers for the year 2026. At the first meeting of the 19th Council of the Institute, held on Thursday, 15 January, Md Kausar Alam was elected president of ICMAB.
Abdul Matin Patwary and SM Zahir Uddin Haider were elected as vice-presidents. Monjur Md Saiful Azam was elected secretary, while Professor Md Musfiqur Rahman was elected treasurer, reports a press release.
Md Kausar Alam, the newly elected president of ICMAB, is currently serving as the group chief financial officer (CFO) and company secretary of Seven Rings Cement Bangladesh Ltd. He is also a director of Janata Bank PLC and an honorary director of ARK Foundation, a social development NGO.
He previously served ICMAB with distinction as vice-president and secretary. In addition to being a fellow member of ICMAB, he is also an associate chartered accountant (ACA) from England and holds professional memberships as FCS and FCCA.
Among the vice-presidents, Abdul Matin Patwary is the managing director of Rivazure Pvt Limited and having earlier held the position of vice-president (2025) and treasurer (2024) of ICMAB.
With more than 32 years of senior leadership experience across the public, private, and multinational sectors at home and abroad, he has served as chief financial officer and acting managing director of Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited, and as finance director of BASF Bangladesh Ltd, with regional responsibilities at BASF Asia Pacific Shared Service Centre in Malaysia.
An alumnus of Ideal School, Notre Dame College, and the University of Chittagong, Abdul Matin Patwary is widely respected for his strategic, multidisciplinary, and multicultural expertise in capital markets, finance, risk management, ERP, and governance, and has held several key board and trustee roles within Bangladesh’s capital market institutions.
The other vice-president, SM Zahir Uddin Haider, is currently serving as chief operating officer of Hosaf Group. He is also an independent director and chairman of the Board Audit Committee of Premier Leasing and Finance Limited. He earlier served ICMAB as secretary and as chairman of the Dhaka Branch Council in 2015.
The newly elected secretary, Monjur Md Shaiful Azam, is currently serving as managing director of Sysmark Limited and Precision Trading Limited. He previously served as secretary and treasurer of the Dhaka Branch Council of ICMAB.
And, Md Musfiqur Rahman, elected treasurer, is a professor in the Department of Accounting at the University of Dhaka.