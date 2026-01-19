ICMAB elects new president

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) has elected its new office bearers for the year 2026. At the first meeting of the 19th Council of the Institute, held on Thursday, 15 January, Md Kausar Alam was elected president of ICMAB.

Abdul Matin Patwary and SM Zahir Uddin Haider were elected as vice-presidents. Monjur Md Saiful Azam was elected secretary, while Professor Md Musfiqur Rahman was elected treasurer, reports a press release.

Md Kausar Alam, the newly elected president of ICMAB, is currently serving as the group chief financial officer (CFO) and company secretary of Seven Rings Cement Bangladesh Ltd. He is also a director of Janata Bank PLC and an honorary director of ARK Foundation, a social development NGO.