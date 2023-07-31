Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) - today plunged further due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 9.05 points or 0.14 per cent to 6,324.81. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 1.71 point to finish at 2,157.41 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 1.04 points to close at 1,370.92.