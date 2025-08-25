Container handling fees to increase by Tk 4,400 at Chittagong Port

The Ministry of Finance approved Chittagong Port’s proposed new tariff on 24 July. After vetting by the Ministry of Law, the proposal is supposed to be published as a gazette before coming into effect.

However, users have already objected to the plan to increase fees by an average of 41 per cent at once. In this situation, the tariff hike is being reconsidered at the last moment before gazette publication.

According to the Ministry of Shipping, a meeting has been called this afternoon (Monday) with port authorities and users to review the proposed new tariffs. The meeting will be chaired by the ministry’s adviser Sakhawat Hossain, confirmed Port Secretary Md Omar Faruk.

An analysis of the proposed rates, already approved by the Finance Ministry, shows that once implemented, port revenue will increase by an average of 41 per cent. This revenue will rise annually in tandem with the appreciation of the dollar, as all port charges are fixed in dollars.