China’s Anta Sports to become top Puma shareholder

Chinese athletic goods giant Anta Sports will buy a controlling stake in historic German sportswear brand Puma for $1.79 billion, a stock exchange filing showed Tuesday.

As it expands its international presence, Anta will buy 43 million shares for 35 euros apiece from the French billionaire Pinault family’s Artemis group, the statement to the Hong Kong exchange said, giving it a 29 percent stake.

The price is a more than 60-percent premium to Puma’s last close, according to Bloomberg data, and values the deal at 1.51 billion euros.

Anta said in the statement that the stake would “further enhance its presence and brand recognition in the global sporting goods market”, including China.

“We believe Puma’s share price over the past few months does not fully reflect the long-term potential of the brand,” Anta chairman Ding Shizhong said.