Is it profitable to buy gold now?

Gold prices in the local market had climbed close to Tk 300,000 per bhori. Amid the turbulence of the four-week Middle East war, that price has dropped below Tk 250,000.

There are indications that prices may fall further, as gold prices in the global market have declined significantly in recent days, with forecasts suggesting a continued downward trend.

Last Thursday, the jewellers’ association reduced gold prices twice by Tk 15,338 per bhori. On that day, the global price of gold was $4,732 per ounce (31.1034768 grams). Although it dropped below $4,500 the following day, prices were not adjusted locally due to the Eid holidays.

At around 1:00 pm on Monday, while this report was being written, the global gold price had fallen by $270 per ounce to $4,152—the lowest since 11 December. This means that over four days since last Friday, gold prices dropped by $580 per ounce.