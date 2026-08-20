Gold price crosses Tk 240,000 per bhori again

The price of gold has risen by Tk 3,849 per bhori in the domestic market following a rise in international prices. The new price came into effect at 10:00am today, Thursday.

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS), the organisation representing gold traders, announced the decision to raise gold prices in a notice issued at 10:00am today.

BAJUS said the latest adjustment was made because the price of Tezabi gold had increased in the local market.