Gold price crosses Tk 240,000 per bhori again
The price of gold has risen by Tk 3,849 per bhori in the domestic market following a rise in international prices. The new price came into effect at 10:00am today, Thursday.
The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS), the organisation representing gold traders, announced the decision to raise gold prices in a notice issued at 10:00am today.
BAJUS said the latest adjustment was made because the price of Tezabi gold had increased in the local market.
Although the organisation cited the rise in the local price of Tezabi gold as the reason for the increase, the decision was primarily driven by higher gold prices on the international market. Gold prices have been raised in Bangladesh in line with global prices.
Following the latest increase, a bhori of 22-carat gold, the highest-quality gold commonly sold in the market, now costs Tk 240,628. The price of 21-carat gold has risen by Tk 3,616 per bhori to Tk 229,781.
Meanwhile, the price of 18-carat gold has increased by Tk 3,149 per bhori to Tk 197,355. Gold sold under the traditional system has risen by Tk 2,566 per bhori to Tk 161,196.
Gold prices were also raised on 15 August. That day, the price increased by a maximum of Tk 2,158 per bhori, taking the price of a bhori of high-quality gold to Tk 236,779. Gold continued to sell at that price until yesterday.
The highest-ever gold price in Bangladesh was Tk 286,000 per bhori. On 29 January this year, gold prices reached a record high, rising by Tk 16,213 per bhori in a single jump to Tk 286,000.
Meanwhile, the price of silver has also increased. The price of high-quality, or 22-carat, silver has risen by Tk 233 per bhori. As a result, a bhori of silver now costs Tk 5,307, effective from today, Thursday.