AIIB to provide budget support, assist Bangladesh in energy, climate projects: Finance minister

Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury on Saturday said that Bangladesh would work with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to address the ongoing energy crisis and support future development priorities.

He revealed this while talking to reporters outside the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the city’s Tejgaon area following a meeting held between Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and an AIIB delegation there.

The finance minister said discussions were held on how Bangladesh will collaborate with AIIB, particularly in the context of the current global and domestic energy crisis, which is creating pressure not only on Bangladesh but on economies worldwide.