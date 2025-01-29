Top UAE companies plan to invest in Chittagong Port, solar power

“Bangladesh is ready for business,” said the Chief Adviser, appreciating the investment proposals.

“Bring your people and set up as many plants as you want,” said the Chief Adviser.

Abu Dhabi Ports Group is the fourth major port handlers and logistics company after DP World of UAE, AP Moller Maersk of Denmark, and Red Sea Gateway Terminal of Saudi Arabia to express interest in Bangladesh’s port management in less than a week.

Abu Dhabi Ports Group has expressed interest in developing one of the proposed three Bay Terminals through financing, operating, and maintaining container and multipurpose terminals and facilities under a joint venture with the Chittagong Port Authority.