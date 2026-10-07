Import duty on orange higher than on Mercedes cars

So far, seven Tesla electric vehicles have been imported into Bangladesh. Depending on the year, importers had to pay duties and taxes equivalent to 89 to 92 per cent of the vehicles’ value.

In the current fiscal year, the rate will be 80 per cent for a US$50,000 Tesla. For a US$25,000 BYD or an electric vehicle in the same category, the rate will be 64 per cent.

Now, consider Mercedes-Benz cars. On 23 September, Rangs Motors Limited cleared three Mercedes-Benz cars manufactured in 2026 from Dhaka’s Kamalapur ICD.

Each car has a market value of around Tk 23.9 million. Importers had to pay duties and taxes equivalent to 96.10 per cent on these vehicles.