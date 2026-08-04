Myanmar gas through a pipeline, how feasible it is

The government is looking for new sources of gas to tackle the country's ongoing gas crisis. Following its initiative to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Malaysia, the issue of importing gas from Myanmar has now come under discussion.

Bangladesh has proposed importing gas directly through a pipeline. As an alternative, Myanmar has also expressed interest in discussing the possibility of supplying LNG to Bangladesh.

However, the proposal is still at the preliminary stage of talks. It remains unclear how much gas could be supplied, from which gas field it would come, what route the pipeline would take, and how its cost and security would be ensured.

Although Myanmar has gas reserves, the country's production is declining. It also has long-term gas export agreements with China and Thailand. In addition, there are the conflict in Rakhine, the Arakan Army's control over border areas, and diplomatic tensions between the two countries stemming from the Rohingya crisis.

Energy sector experts say that, for these reasons, gas from Myanmar cannot provide an immediate solution to Bangladesh's ongoing gas shortage. If the political and security situation changes, it could be considered a long-term source of supply. Before that, however, a detailed feasibility study is needed on gas availability, pricing, transportation routes and the project's economic costs and benefits.