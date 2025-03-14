BB opens new department to prevent money laundering

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has created four new departments to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.

The central bank issued a circular today to this end.

The newly established departments are - Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Prevention Department, Bank Inspection Department-9, Inspection Compliance Department and Islamic Banking Regulations and Policy Department.

Previously, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) was responsible for overseeing matters related to money laundering and the prevention of terrorist financing.