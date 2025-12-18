Microcredit bank in Bangladesh: Govt initiative underway

For the first time, the government has taken an initiative to establish a “microcredit bank” in the country. The bank will primarily provide loans to new micro-entrepreneurs and existing small enterprises.

The microcredit bank will be able to collect deposits from the general public. At present, private microcredit institutions or NGOs can take deposits from their members as savings, but they are not allowed to collect deposits from the general public in the way banks do.

The Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance has drafted the Microcredit Bank Ordinance, 2025. According to the draft, the bank will operate as a social business institution aimed at job creation and poverty alleviation. However, it will not be allowed to be listed on the capital market, meaning shares of such banks will not be tradable on the stock exchange.

Officials of the Financial Institutions Division said that microcredit institutions have long been demanding the establishment of a microcredit bank, but no government had taken the issue seriously.

On 17 May, chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, while inaugurating the new building of the Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA) in Agargaon, Dhaka, emphasised the need to establish a microcredit bank in the country to develop young people and marginalised groups as entrepreneurs.