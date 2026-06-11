Tax-free income threshold raised to Tk 375,000; year-round tax return filing introduced

The increase follows a similar measure proposed in last year’s budget by the then finance adviser of the interim government, Salehuddin Ahmed. The incumbent Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government has opted to retain and extend the policy.

Analysts believe the move will provide some relief to lower- and middle-income households grappling with rising living costs.

As in previous years, certain categories of taxpayers will continue to enjoy higher tax-free thresholds. The limit has been set at Tk 425,000 for women taxpayers and taxpayers aged over 65; Tk 500,000 for third-gender taxpayers and persons with disabilities; and Tk 525,000 for gazetted freedom fighters and gazetted July Warriors injured during the July 2024 mass uprising.

In addition, parents or legal guardians of persons with disabilities will be entitled to an extra Tk 50,000 in tax-free income for each dependent child or ward.

Bangladesh currently has around 12.8 million Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) holders, of whom approximately 4 to 4.2 million submit income tax returns annually. Tax liabilities are calculated after applying the applicable tax-free income threshold.