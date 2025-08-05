Reciprocal tariff: What the US to get from Bangladesh

Bangladesh is set to offer concessions to the US in several areas to secure a reduction in the newly announced reciprocal tariff from 35 per cent to 20 per cent. These concessions will cover tariffs, trade, investment, intellectual property rights, imports, the service sector, environmental standards, and labour rights.

It is because of Bangladesh’s willingness to make these concessions that the US has agreed to lower the reciprocal tariff rate to 20 per cent. Following the announcement of the revised tariff rate last Friday, both sides are now moving towards signing an agreement.

The proposed name of the deal is likely to be the “US-Bangladesh Reciprocal Trade Agreement,” according to sources at the Ministry of Commerce.

When asked whether Bangladesh has accepted all of the US demands, Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin told Prothom Alo over the phone from Washington last night, “No. It is not possible to accept everything, which is why we went through lengthy negotiations.”