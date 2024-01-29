PM Hasina says to reduce duty on rice, 3 other products ahead of Ramadan
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered the authorities concerned to reduce duty on the import of rice, edible oil, sugar and date ahead of holy Ramadan.
She gave the order during a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday.
Later, cabinet secretary Md Mahbub Hossain briefed the media on the meeting at the secretariat in the afternoon.
He said the prime minster ordered the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to reduce the duty of these four products ahead of Ramadan. However, the NBR will now fix how much duty will be cut now, he added.
Inflation of the country has been over 9 per cent for quiet sometime.
According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the overall inflation was at 9.41 per cent in December last, which was 9.93 per cent and 9.49 per cent in October and November last year respectively. In December, overall inflation was 9.48 per cent in the rural areas and 9.15 per cent in the city.
On the other hand, food inflation in the country fell to 9.58 per cent in December last year from 10.76 per cent in November. Food inflation rose 12-year-high to 12.56 per cent in October last year. Food inflation was 9.66 per cent in the rural areas and 9.46 per cent in the city in December last year.
The overall non-food inflation rose to 8.52 per cent in December from 8.16 per cent in November last year. Non-food inflation was 8.41 per cent in the rural areas and 8.39 per cent in the city, according to BBS.