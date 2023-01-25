BGMEA urges Primark to step up partnership with Bangladeshi suppliers

The BGMEA president also requested Primark to build long-term partnership with their suppliers to support them in scaling up capacity in the area of sustainability in products and processes.
The call was made when a delegation of Primark and Associated British Foods (ABF) met with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at BGMEA Complex at Uttara in the capital today, said a press release.
The delegation included Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Primark Paul Marchant, Director of Legal Services and Company Secretary of ABF Paul Lister, its Group Corporate Responsibility Director Katharine Stewart, Group Product Director of Primark Steve Lawton, Group Director of Planning and Space Jon Rolls, Head of Policy and Public Affairs of Primark Emma Ormond, its Head Of Sourcing Matthew Rhodes, and Country Controller of Primark Filippo Poggi.
BGMEA vice-president Miran Ali and director Faisal Samad were also present at the meeting.
They discussed the current state of the industry, its challenges and prospects.
They also had discussions on how Primark and BGMEA could step up their collaboration to achieve common goals in the area of sustainability to make positive impacts on the economy, environment and improve the lives of the workers in the supply chain.
They expressed optimism of working together to create a win-win situation for Primark and the industry.
Faruque highlighted the strategic vision of the BGMEA that aims to accelerate the growth of the RMG industry making it more sustainable and competitive with innovation and technology.
He called upon Primark to support the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH (CIEOSH).
The centre established by the BGMEA aims to support Bangladesh’s RMG industry with knowledge and technological know-how to enhance its competitiveness in the global markets.