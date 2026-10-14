2 major Bangladeshi conglomerates to begin lithium-ion battery production

Demand for lithium-ion batteries is rising in Bangladesh as the use of electric vehicles and renewable energy continues to grow. Seeking to tap into this expanding market, two of the country’s major industrial groups, Walton and PRAN-RFL, have invested in the sector.

Walton will begin producing lithium-ion battery cells next month, while PRAN-RFL Group plans to import lithium-ion cells and manufacture battery packs at its own factory in November.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries, a subsidiary of Walton Group, has established a lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing plant in Chandra, Gazipur.

The factory will have an annual production capacity of 10 million (1 crore) battery cells. These cells will be used in products such as motorcycles, toys, rechargeable lights, rechargeable fans and digital scales. The company has invested Tk 1.13 billion (113 crore) in the project so far.