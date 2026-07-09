New law proposes up to 7 years in jail for possessing counterfeit notes

The government is set to introduce a new law to tackle counterfeit currency, proposing a maximum of seven years imprisonment for knowingly possessing or using fake banknotes.

The Financial Institutions Division under the Ministry of Finance has prepared an eight-page draft of the Counterfeit Currency Prevention Act, 2026 and circulated it among relevant ministries and agencies for feedback. The draft has also been published on the division's website for public comments.

The proposed law introduces tougher penalties for offences related to counterfeit currency, including production, distribution, transportation, storage and circulation. It also outlines separate legal provisions for investigation, seizure and prosecution of such offences.