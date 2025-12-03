Govt is 'well-prepared' ahead of Ramadan: Commerce adviser

Commerce adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin today said that the government is 'well-prepared' to ensure adequate supply of essential items ahead of the forthcoming holy Month of Ramadan.

He noted the increased LC openings for essential commodities and recent reductions in the prices of sugar, lentils, chickpeas and eggs.

"InshaAllah, we hope to manage edible oil prices as well. We will welcome any logical proposal, but won't accept any unjustified move," he said, adding: "InshaAllah, we are well-prepared. Just like last year, we are addressing revenue-related issues and overall supply. We are seeing higher LCs opening than last Ramadan, so there should be no problem."

The commerce adviser was replying to the queries of reporters at the Ministry of Commerce at Bangladesh Secretariat today, Wednesday.

Bashir said earlier there was a syndicate, but now sugar price has come down; chickpeas price will also come down; lentil price has decreased while prices of several items have fallen. "Egg prices have also gone down somewhat. We hope the price of edible oil will also be managed. InshaAllah, we will listen, understand, and if there is a logical solution - we will go for that (price hike). We will not accept any illogical solution."