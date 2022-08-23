DSE MD Tarique Amin Bhuiyan resigns

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Eunusur Rahman said, "The MD sent me a one-and-a-half page resignation letter through email. Where he summarily writes he cannot carry out his duty what he wants to do so. So, he no longer wants to hold the position of the MD in the organisation.”
Tarique Amin Bhuiyan said he will quit his position at the end of October, Eunusur Rahman added.
Sources said the MD came under pressure from the DSE itself after he promoted about 95 officials recently. A party even raised question on the legality and transparency of this promotion. So, he decided to resign.
An Australian expatriate, Tarique Amin Bhuiyan is an expert in information technology sector. He joined the DSE as its MD on 25 July 2021.
Though stock market regulator Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) appointed him for three years, Tarique Amin Bhuiyan resigned from his post after 13 months.