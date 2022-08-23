DSE MD Tarique Amin Bhuiyan resigns

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Eunusur Rahman said, "The MD sent me a one-and-a-half page resignation letter through email. Where he summarily writes he cannot carry out his duty what he wants to do so. So, he no longer wants to hold the position of the MD in the organisation.”

Tarique Amin Bhuiyan said he will quit his position at the end of October, Eunusur Rahman added.