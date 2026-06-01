Remittance inflow rises 15.34pc to $3.43b in May

Bangladesh received $3.43 billion in workers’ remittances in May 2026, registering a 15.34 per cent increase compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, according to the latest data released by Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday.

The country received $3.43 billion in remittances during May 2026 against $2.97 billion in May 2025, reflecting the continued confidence of expatriate Bangladeshis in using formal banking channels to send money home.