Remittance inflow rises 15.34pc to $3.43b in May
Bangladesh received $3.43 billion in workers’ remittances in May 2026, registering a 15.34 per cent increase compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, according to the latest data released by Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday.
The country received $3.43 billion in remittances during May 2026 against $2.97 billion in May 2025, reflecting the continued confidence of expatriate Bangladeshis in using formal banking channels to send money home.
During the last eight days of May (May 24-31), expatriate Bangladeshis remitted $448.97 million.
The central bank data also showed that remittance inflows during the first eleven months of fiscal year 2025-26 (July 2025-May 2026) reached $32.76 billion, posting a robust 19.09 per cent growth from $27.51 billion received during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2024-25.