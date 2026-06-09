Tk 350b allocated for new pay structure of govt officials and employees

The Government allocated Tk 350 billion (35,000 crore) in the 2026–27 national budget to implement the recommendations of the new Pay Commission for public-sector employees.

From 1 July, government officials and employees will receive 50 per cent of the recommended revised basic salary. They will receive the remaining 50 per cent in the following financial year.

The government will introduce the recommended allowances in the subsequent financial year.

Consequently, government employees will receive the full package of revised salaries and allowances from the 2028–29 financial year. Sources within the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance confirmed this information.