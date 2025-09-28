Hilsa: Tariff Commission recommends retail price cap based on size

The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) has recommended fixing the maximum retail price of hilsa fish according to its size.

The government body made this recommendation after observing an abnormal rise of the fish in local market prices.

The Tariff Commission published its report on hilsa pricing today, Sunday.

The survey was conducted in response to the unusual surge in hilsa prices that has recently unsettled the market. According to the commission, the price of hilsa rose to as high as Tk 2,200 per kg this September.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Tariff Commission chairman Moinul Khan said, “Right now, one kg of hilsa costs the same as three kg of beef. Once upon a time, three kg of hilsa could be bought for the price of one kilogram of beef. The price of hilsa has risen abnormally. This is why the retail price needs to be fixed, so that marginal fishermen do not suffer losses.”