Many questions over PM Tarique Rahman’s possible India visit, Jaiswal has just one answer

Journalists asked a series of questions at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ briefing about whether Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman would travel to India for a bilateral visit before or after the BRICS Summit. In response, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal repeated the same old message in a new way.

Jaiswal said an invitation had already been extended to the prime minister of Bangladesh for a bilateral visit. Later, an invitation was extended to him to participate in the BRICS Summit outreach session as chair of BIMSTEC. He said he would provide an update if there was any progress in this regard.

The question-and-answer session took place at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ weekly briefing in New Delhi today, Friday.