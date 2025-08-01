Commerce adviser confident: No risk to exports, Bangladesh to remain competitive

The United States (US) has reduced its tariff rate on goods from Bangladesh to 20 per cent, a significant reduction from the previous 35 per cent, after a final round of negotiations in Washington.

Commerce adviser Sheikh Bashir feels Bangladesh will remain competitive in the market with that 20 per cent tariff imposed by the USA.

Golam Mortoza, press minister at the Bangladesh embassy in the United States, told Prothom Alo, “In his immediate reaction, the commerce adviser said that despite the 20 per cent tariff imposed on Bangladesh, we will remain in a competitive position. There is no risk of our exports to the United States being hampered. However, we had expected a rate lower than 20 per cent.”

The new rate was announced in an executive order by US President Donald Trump yesterday, Thursday local time. Earlier, the US administration had informed Bangladesh in a letter about the imposition of a 35 per cent reciprocal tariff. Based on that, the new rate reflects a 15 per cent reduction.