Govt plans to create 1m jobs

While unveiling the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2026–27 in the parliament on Thursday, Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said that the government has planned to create one million jobs.

He said based on the principle of “We Will Work, We Will Build the Nation”, the implementation of sector-based employment generation plans is one of the topmost priorities of the government.

Through comprehensive economic reforms, the finance minister in his budget speech mentions, the government aims to revitalise sectoral and regional economies and increase both domestic and foreign investment in industry and trade, thereby creating suitable employment opportunities to secure the future of the country's youth.

"Our government's commitment is to create extensive new employment opportunities across the country, thereby ensuring prosperity and self-reliance for every family," he said adding through the coordinated efforts of both the public and private sectors, 'we will succeed in achieving this target'.

Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said the government has undertaken an initiative to establish ‘Employment Exchange’ programme at the district and upazila levels across the country to establish a fair and merit-based employment system.