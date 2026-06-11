Budget 2026-27
Govt plans to create 1m jobs
While unveiling the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2026–27 in the parliament on Thursday, Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said that the government has planned to create one million jobs.
He said based on the principle of “We Will Work, We Will Build the Nation”, the implementation of sector-based employment generation plans is one of the topmost priorities of the government.
Through comprehensive economic reforms, the finance minister in his budget speech mentions, the government aims to revitalise sectoral and regional economies and increase both domestic and foreign investment in industry and trade, thereby creating suitable employment opportunities to secure the future of the country's youth.
"Our government's commitment is to create extensive new employment opportunities across the country, thereby ensuring prosperity and self-reliance for every family," he said adding through the coordinated efforts of both the public and private sectors, 'we will succeed in achieving this target'.
Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said the government has undertaken an initiative to establish ‘Employment Exchange’ programme at the district and upazila levels across the country to establish a fair and merit-based employment system.
He stated registered candidates here will be provided with the necessary support for appointment to vacant positions in various organisations, based on their merit and skills.
Those who lack the required skills will be arranged to be sent to appropriate training centres to acquire suitable competencies, the finance minister said adding the formulation of necessary action plans and policy framework has already commenced to this end.
To address the challenges of automation and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the government is undertaking initiatives to formulate and implement a time-bound action plan aimed at developing a skilled and capable workforce.
"We have set a target of creating 200,000 new jobs annually in the technology sector," the finance minister added.
"In addition, through extensive training in freelancing and creative industries at the college and university levels, we aim to generate a further 800,000 indirect employment opportunities," he added.
Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said the Ministry of Youth and Sports has undertaken projects to create employment for the youth through training in freelancing, mobile servicing, caregiving, and language skills to achieve these objectives.
"Our government's development journey is not merely urbancentric. Targeted employment programmes will be introduced for marginalised groups, including illiterate individuals in rural communities, homemakers, senior citizens, and the long-term unemployed," he added.
The finance minister said these initiatives will provide training in poultry and livestock farming, handicrafts, cottage industries, small business development, and digital skills, along with access to affordable microcredit and essential equipment support.
Considering the significant contribution of the informal sector to Bangladesh's economy, the government will ensure safe working conditions, social protection, healthcare services, and fair wages for workers engaged in informal occupations, including rickshaw pullers, day labourers, street vendors, transport workers, and others, he added.
Appropriate training opportunities will also be provided to enhance their skills and productivity. Bangladesh is expected to continue benefiting from its demographic dividend until 2040. To fully leverage this opportunity, the government will undertake initiatives focused on providing quality education, market-oriented skills development, and employment-focused programmes for the country''s working-age youth population.
At the same time, the number of older persons in the country is projected to increase significantly after 2040.
Keeping in view the opportunities and challenges associated with this future longevity dividend, the government is giving serious consideration to formulating a comprehensive action plan for the future welfare and development of the elderly population.