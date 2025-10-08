Over 13,000 Royal Enfield sold in the country in a year
Royal Enfield has an assembly plant in Chauddagram, Comilla.
Ifad Motors has invested more than Tk 200 crore in building this factory.
The number of Royal Enfield sales outlets in the country is 19.
The price ranges from Tk 371,000- Tk 508,000 depending on the model.
Within a year of the official launch in Bangladesh, over 13,000 Royal Enfield motorcycles have been sold.
IFAD Motors began marketing the brand in the country in October last year.
According to a source at the company, around 3,000 purchase orders were received within the first 10 minutes of opening online and offline bookings. Continuing that trend, more than 13,000 Royal Enfield motorcycles have been sold over the past year.
Royal Enfield is the first motorcycle in Bangladesh with a 350cc engine. The brand currently offers four models in the market—Hunter 350, Meteor 350, Classic 350, and Bullet 350. Depending on the model, prices range from Tk 371,000 to Tk 508,000.
Royal Enfield’s assembly plant was completed in October last year. After the company announced the start of sales, the motorcycles received an overwhelming response from enthusiasts. According to Ifad Motors, the plant was built on eight acres of land in Chauddagram, Cumilla, with an annual production capacity of 30,000 motorcycles. Ifad Motors has invested over Tk 2 billion in the facility.
Except for the engine, all other parts of the Royal Enfield motorcycles are assembled locally. This is Royal Enfield’s sixth assembly plant outside India, following those in Nepal, Brazil, Thailand, Colombia, and Argentina.
Ifad Group vice-chairman Taskin Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “In our 40-year history, we have always worked on something different. In the automobile sector, we started from tyres and went on to manufacture lubricants, earthmoving, and industrial equipment in joint ventures with British companies. The only things left were cars and motorcycles—and now we have set up a motorcycle plant as well.”
Taskin Ahmed added, “Globally, the market for lifestyle motorcycles like Royal Enfield accounts for just over 5 per cent. In Bangladesh, the annual demand for such motorcycles is around 18,000 to 20,000. So, we do not expect the market here to be very large or sales to increase dramatically. Even so, we are pleased with the response we have received over the past year.”
Speaking with motorcycle enthusiasts, it is clear that young people have a particular interest in Royal Enfield due to its speed and attractive design. One such young rider is Abdullah Bin Khurshid, a postgraduate student at a private university. He rides a Royal Enfield Classic 350 and has also established a community group called “Royal Enfield Club Bangladesh.”
Abdullah Bin Khurshid told Prothom Alo, “Royal Enfield is a very popular motorcycle among young people. Riding it on journeys outside the city is much more comfortable.”
According to Ifad Motors, among the four models, the Classic 350 has the highest demand, while the Hunter 350 is more popular for city roads. In Tejgaon, Dhaka, there is a 7,000-square-foot Royal Enfield showroom, along with a 3,000-square-foot service and after-sales centre. Across the country, there are a total of 19 sales outlets for the motorcycle, and work is underway to open five more new showrooms.
In 2020, Rafiqun Nabi created a Facebook group called “Royal Enfield Fan Club Bangladesh.” The group now has 277,000 members. Rafiqun Nabi told Prothom Alo that the motorcycle is popular among young people mainly for its design and riding experience. However, he noted that the cost of its parts and fuel consumption is relatively high.
Regarding fuel consumption, Tejgaon showroom in-charge Jasim Uddin said, “Due to its 350cc engine, fuel consumption is somewhat higher for this type of motorcycle. The bike became so popular that it received an overwhelming response at the start of its launch in the country.”
On this, Ifad Motors’ marketing assistant manager Safkat Sakin told Prothom Alo, “Within the first 24 hours of announcing its arrival in Bangladesh, Royal Enfield topped Google’s search list in the country.”