Over 13,000 Royal Enfield sold in the country in a year

Within a year of the official launch in Bangladesh, over 13,000 Royal Enfield motorcycles have been sold.

IFAD Motors began marketing the brand in the country in October last year.

According to a source at the company, around 3,000 purchase orders were received within the first 10 minutes of opening online and offline bookings. Continuing that trend, more than 13,000 Royal Enfield motorcycles have been sold over the past year.

Royal Enfield is the first motorcycle in Bangladesh with a 350cc engine. The brand currently offers four models in the market—Hunter 350, Meteor 350, Classic 350, and Bullet 350. Depending on the model, prices range from Tk 371,000 to Tk 508,000.

Royal Enfield’s assembly plant was completed in October last year. After the company announced the start of sales, the motorcycles received an overwhelming response from enthusiasts. According to Ifad Motors, the plant was built on eight acres of land in Chauddagram, Cumilla, with an annual production capacity of 30,000 motorcycles. Ifad Motors has invested over Tk 2 billion in the facility.

Except for the engine, all other parts of the Royal Enfield motorcycles are assembled locally. This is Royal Enfield’s sixth assembly plant outside India, following those in Nepal, Brazil, Thailand, Colombia, and Argentina.