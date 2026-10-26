New MDs appointed to Janata, Agrani and BASIC banks, 2 from private banks
The government has nominated three managing directors (MDs) for the state-owned Janata, Agrani, and BASIC banks. Among the three, two are bankers from the private sector. Additionally, the remaining term cancellation of Shawkat Ali Khan as the MD of Sonali Bank, which was decided on October 19, has been withdrawn today.
Today, Monday, the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance informed the boards of the three banks about the nominations through separate letters and also notified Sonali Bank's board about the withdrawal of the directive that canceled the term of its MD.
Mahbub Alam, Additional Managing Director (AMD) of Southeast Bank, has been nominated as the MD of Janata Bank; Nurul Huda, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Janata Bank, has been nominated as the MD of BASIC Bank; and Noor Muhammad, DMD of Jamuna Bank, has been nominated as the MD of Agrani Bank.
With the withdrawal of the cancellation of Shawkat Ali Khan's remaining term as MD of Sonali Bank, he will continue to be the MD for another year.
The boards of the respective banks have been instructed to appoint the other three MDs on a contractual basis for three years each.
The Financial Institutions Division has not yet nominated anyone for the MD positions at BDBL and Rupali Bank.