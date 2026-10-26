New MDs appointed to Janata, Agrani and BASIC banks, 2 from private banks

The government has nominated three managing directors (MDs) for the state-owned Janata, Agrani, and BASIC banks. Among the three, two are bankers from the private sector. Additionally, the remaining term cancellation of Shawkat Ali Khan as the MD of Sonali Bank, which was decided on October 19, has been withdrawn today.

Today, Monday, the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance informed the boards of the three banks about the nominations through separate letters and also notified Sonali Bank's board about the withdrawal of the directive that canceled the term of its MD.