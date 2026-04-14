Octane stock on the rise, but sufferings intensify due to supply shortage

A shipment of octane arrived in the country at the beginning of this month, with another on the way, and production from domestic sources has also increased, yet the supply of octane in the market has declined compared to last month. It is also lower than in April last year, resulting in longer queues at filling stations and increased public suffering.

The state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is responsible for importing and supplying fuel oil. It sells fuel through dealers of three marketing companies—Padma, Meghna, and Jamuna.

According to the agency’s data, in March last year, an average of 1,193 tonnes of octane was sold daily.

Compared to last year, average daily sales increased by 26 tonnes this March.

However, in April, sales have decreased by 49 tonnes. Compared to last month, sales this month have dropped by 83 tonnes.

After the war broke out in the Middle East, demand for fuel increased. People started crowding at filling stations, and the crowd has been growing daily.

Petrol pump owners say the queues across the country are mainly for octane and petrol.

Panic over fuel spread as soon as the attack on Iran began on 28 February. In early March, sales of petrol and octane nearly doubled.

To maintain stock, the government then introduced rationing. Although rationing was lifted after a few days, supply in the market is still being maintained in line with last year’s sales.