Bangladesh receives USD 1.01bn in remittances in 10 days of November
Bangladesh received US USD 1.01 billion in inward remittances during the first 10 days of November, showing a 35.2 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.
According to the latest data released by Bangladesh Bank, expatriates have so far sent USD 11.25 billion to the country in the fiscal year 2025-26.
The inflow of remittances has contributed to stabilising the foreign exchange market and increasing the nation’s reserves.
In recent months, remittance inflows remained robust, with USD 2.56 billion sent in October, USD 2.68 billion in September, USD 2.42 billion in August, and USD 2.48 billion in July.
Bangladesh’s remittance earnings reached a record high of USD 30.33 billion in the fiscal year 2024-25, marking a 27 percent increase from USD 23.74 billion in 2023-24.