Buy a flat or invest somewhere

A private-sector employee, AKM Azhar, has booked a flat in Bosila, in the capital. He does not earn a particularly high salary and is the sole breadwinner in his family, which consists of his wife and two children.

Azhar took out a Tk 2 million (20 lakh) loan from a private bank for five years to purchase the flat. He has yet to move into his own home, but he has to pay Tk 45,250 in loan instalments every month.

As the loan has a short repayment period, the monthly instalment is also relatively high.

As a result, a large portion of his monthly income goes towards repaying the loan. On top of that, he has to pay rent for his current home and meet other household expenses.