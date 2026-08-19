FM Khalilur Rahman meets Qatar’s PM
Qatar assures Bangladesh of support for energy security
Qatar has assured Bangladesh of all possible support in ensuring energy security, particularly amid the current challenging circumstances, during a meeting between Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha today, Wednesday.
Khalilur Rahman met Sheikh Mohammed at his office and conveyed greetings from Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to the Qatari leadership, according to a press release.
The Bangladesh foreign minister expressed solidarity with Qatar and praised its constructive and responsible role in promoting peace, security and stability in the region.
Sheikh Mohammed congratulated Khalilur Rahman on his election as president of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and reiterated Qatar’s commitment to supporting him in carrying out his responsibilities.
During the meeting, the two sides also discussed bilateral cooperation.
Describing Bangladesh as a brotherly country, the Qatari prime minister assured Khalilur Rahman that Qatar would extend all possible support to Bangladesh in ensuring energy security.
Khalilur Rahman invited Sheikh Mohammed to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.
Later, the Bangladesh foreign minister met Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi and discussed issues of mutual interest.
The Prime Minister's Finance and Planning adviser Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Aninda Islam Amit, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir and senior officials from both sides were present at the meeting.