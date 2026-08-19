Qatar assures Bangladesh of support for energy security

Qatar has assured Bangladesh of all possible support in ensuring energy security, particularly amid the current challenging circumstances, during a meeting between Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha today, Wednesday.

Khalilur Rahman met Sheikh Mohammed at his office and conveyed greetings from Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to the Qatari leadership, according to a press release.