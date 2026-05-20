Tax-free income threshold may increase

The upcoming national budget may raise the tax-free income threshold for individual taxpayers. The threshold could increase to Tk 375,000, up from the current limit of Tk 350,000, according to sources at the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury will announce the budget in Parliament on 11 June.

This will be the first budget of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) during its current term in office.

Responsible sources at the NBR said the government is considering increasing the tax-free income threshold to provide relief to low-income taxpayers, as persistently high inflation has reduced people’s purchasing power.