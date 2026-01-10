Investment, employment will pose major challenges for new govt: CPD

The research organisation Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) has said the biggest challenges facing the new post-election government will be boosting investment and creating employment.

Controlling inflation will be the new government’s primary task, the organisation added.

The CPD pointed out that the current stagnation in investment is expected to emerge as the new government’s most pressing challenge.

It was alleged at the event that high bank interest rates and political uncertainty are preventing growth in both domestic and foreign investment.

These observations were made at a press conference titled “Bangladesh’s Economy at an Electoral Crossroads: Multidimensional Risks,” organised by the private research organisation Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) at its office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, on Saturday.