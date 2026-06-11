Cabinet approves Tk 9.38 trillion budget for FY 2026-27
The cabinet at a special meeting today, Thursday approved the proposed national budget of Tk 9.38 trillion for the fiscal year (FY) 2026–27.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman chaired the meeting at the cabinet room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Thursday morning. The meeting began at 10:00 am.
After the meeting at 1:00 pm, Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman said, “The Cabinet, chaired by honorable Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, has approved the proposed budget.”
Following the authentication of the Finance Bill by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury is set to unveil the national budget in the Jatiya Sangsad at 3:00 pm today, Thursday.
This is the first national budget to be presented in parliament under the government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
During the tenure of the interim government, in the absence of parliament, government expenditure and revised financial ordinances were approved by the Advisory Council.
The financial ordinance was later published in the form of a gazette notification as a specification ordinance after receiving the president’s assent. The ordinance became effective immediately upon issuance.