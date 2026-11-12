Garment workers to receive 10kg rice per month at Tk 30 per kilogram

The government has decided to launch a special Open Market Sale (OMS) programme to sell rice at affordable prices to garment workers struggling with high inflation. Under the programme, each garment worker will be able to purchase up to 10kg of rice per month at Tk 30 per kilogram.

According to sources at the Ministry of Food, the special OMS programme will initially run for three months. During this period, each worker employed in the garment industry will be entitled to purchase a maximum of 10kg of rice per month at Tk30 per kilogram.

The ministry initially plans to implement the programme in Dhaka city, other areas of Dhaka district, Gazipur district, Narayanganj district, Chattogram city and other areas of Chattogram district.